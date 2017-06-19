Chinese Ambassador Scholarship to promote Chinese language and culture studies in Romania





The Chinese Ambassador Scholarship was launched at the Chinese Embassy in Romania on Saturday, with some 300 students, teachers, representatives of the overseas Chinese community and Chinese enterprises participating in the ceremony.



"The main goal of the scholarship is to encourage Romanian students to learn Chinese and to warmly welcome as many young people as possible to join the Chinese language connoisseurs and to become successors and heirs of the friendship between China and Romania," said Chinese Ambassador to Romania Xu Feihong.



Xu noted that Chinese learning enjoys great popularity in Romania, where over 8,000 people are studying Chinese at four Confucius Institutes, eight Confucius classrooms and more than 100 Chinese teaching points.



At the ceremony, students also performed traditional Chinese songs and dances.



"These performances make me realize that I have to redouble my efforts and learn Chinese well," a student at the Confucius Institute in Bucharest told the Xinhua News Agency.





