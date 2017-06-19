Iran says missile attack on IS in Syria coordinated with Damascus

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that the Sunday attack on the "terrorists" in Syria's eastern region of Deir ez-Zor had been coordinated with the Syrian government, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.



Head of the IRGC Public Relations Department, General Ramezan Sharif, told Tasnim that during the operation code-named "Laylat al-Qadr" the IRGC fired six mid-range ballistic missiles at various targets, within a rage of 650 to 700 kilometers (400-435 miles).



The strong missiles successfully hit the targets with pinpoint accuracy, Sharif said, adding that the headquarters, ammunition and logistic depots of the terrorists were among the targets in the operation.



"The launch of these missiles had previously been coordinated with Syria and the missiles entered the Syrian airspace through Iraq," he was quoted as saying.



Zolfaqar high-precision missiles were used in the attack, he added.



On Sunday, IRGC said in a statement that its aerospace units targeted the "terrorists" command centers in Deir ez-Zor with its missiles aiming to punish the "Takfiri terrorists" for their recent twin attacks in Iran's capital Tehran.



The mid-range missiles of the IRGC were launched from the Iranian western provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan provinces, it said.



Large number of terrorists have been killed in the attacks, the statement said.



The IRGC vowed to respond determinedly to any terrorist attack against the Islamic republic.



On June 7, the Islamic State (IS) militants carried out twin operations in the capital Tehran on Iran's Parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini.



In the IS attacks, 17 were killed and dozens were injured.

