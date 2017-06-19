In vitro fertilization more popular in Shanghai

With the implementation of China's new second-child policy on January 1 of 2016, more mothers in their 40s have turned to IVF (in vitro fertilization).



Experts estimate that, in Shanghai, there are two to three test tube babies per 100 newborn babies.



Reproductive medicine specialists at the international symposium of International Federation of Fertility Societies stressed that it is essential to have a prenatal assessment before giving birth.



According to Sun Yun, director of the Center for Reproductive Medicine of Renji Hospital, women over the age of 35 face increased difficulty getting pregnant, a higher rate of miscarriage, postpartum hemorrhage and premature birth.



Meanwhile, their children risk Down syndrome or other genetic defects. The most important concern, however, is that 70 to 80 percent of eggs produced by women aged above 40 tend to have more problems; the birth rate of test tube babies of women aged over 43 decreases to just 5 percent.

