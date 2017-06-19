African drug mule caught at Pudong Intl Airport

Customs officers at Shanghai Pudong International Airport recently busted a drug smuggling case in which a foreign suspect concealed 389.68 grams of heroin in his stomach.



On May 3, customs detained a suspicious foreign male among a group of incoming tourists from Africa. An X-ray machine showed that there was foreign matter in his stomach.



Further physical checks compelled the man to confess that someone provided him rewards in return for swallowing the drugs, which he would then excrete in China and transfer to someone else.



Since more than 24 hours had passed since the man swallowed the capsules, which could endanger his life, he was sent to an emergency center.



A total of 30 cylindrical objects wrapped up with simple scotch tape and plastic were excreted.





