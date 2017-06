Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Excessive packaging disturbs market order and encourages extravagance and corruption."Sixty-two kinds of commodities were found to be excessively packaged during a spot-check conducted by the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Quality and Technical Supervision during Shanghai Energy Conservation Week. According to the bureau, excessive packaging not only wastes resources and pollutes the environment, but also inflates prices, harming the best interests of consumers.