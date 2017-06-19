Shanghai’s wet-nurse fad is wrong at so many levels

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

I have discovered that Chinese people are very resourceful when it comes to obtaining wealth. They are able to come up with very innovative ideas to make money. Like the guy who works in my compound charging 20 yuan ($2.94) for parking space that does not belong to him. Or that other guy who goes from trash bin to trash bin, collecting anything that is remotely recyclable. Or my former ayi, who could spend two solid hours per day in my apartment doing close to nothing.



But I recently heard about a new concept that just beats all my previous examples in terms of creativity and earnings: the wet nurse. An article recently published in the Global Times Metro Shanghai told about a woman from Anhui Province who feeds her breast milk to rich Shanghai mothers' babies. She gets paid 15,000 yuan per month. She is a mother herself, of an 8 months old, who only gets her leftovers - after the rich kids have drunk their fill.



This new type of career for migrant women raises several concerns, but first and foremost, the last time I checked, infants require feeding every 3 hours. Which means she must be refusing her own child her natural milk, perhaps giving it canned formula instead, just so that she can make extra money. But to be honest, I can't really blame her; times are tough.



Who I fault are the wealthy families that are hiring strangers to breast-feed their children. According to numerous news reports in recent years, many new Chinese mothers have been opting for formula instead of their own milk because they don't want their breasts to become saggy and wilted. So they are risking their children's health and safety, and not utilizing nature's most precious food, out of sheer vanity.



There is actually an ancient belief in China that mother milk is "the elixir of the gods" that can help babies become stronger and fight off sickness. But today, so many people have been sold on anything they see in a commercial that now more Chinese women believe that canned formula is better for babies than breast milk.



There is some validity to this new belief. Technology is so advanced now that factories can replicate what the human body produces, including all the nutritional aspects of mother's milk. I also trust that China's food authorities have been closely monitoring the quality of infant powder formula since the scandals that took place several years ago. Thus, if a new mother wishes to give her infant factory-made formula, it's probably fine.



But this new wet nurse trend is just mind-baffling. Wet nurses are literal strangers who mothers know nothing about. They could very well be drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes all night, which goes right to the baby suckling on her teat.



More realistically, that wet nurse is probably not eating very healthy or has been exposed to toxic substances at a factory or chemical fertilizers, which also get absorbed by the baby when drinking her milk.



I am also concerned by the damage to the relationship between the baby and his/her mother. It is proven that breast-feeding strengthens the maternal-infant bond; with a wet nurse, a baby can become very confused about who his/her real mother is.



But then again, I suppose that any rich lady who'd rather hand off her own child to a stranger just so she can spend the day out shopping isn't too worried about not bonding.



In France, mothers who are producing too much milk can donate their excess to a milk bank, where it is pasteurized and sanitized and then distributed to hospitals with premature infants who truly need it.



The Children's Hospital of Shanghai also opened, just last year, China's very first milk bank for sick infants. Donors have their blood tested and all milk is disinfected, frozen and stored for up to six months.



I'm sure that the migrant wet nurse from Anhui would rather earn 15,000 yuan than donate her milk to needy children, but for mothers who are considering using formula or a wet nurse instead of their own God-given breast milk, please think twice.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.