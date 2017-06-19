Let’s do this dirty laundry

When walking around Shanghai's residential quarters, it is not strange to see freshly laundered clothes hanging outside of homes. Like it or not, locals prefer this way over electric dryers. People will utilize any type of structures and material available to hang up their clothes outside. From common clothes racks permanently bolted into a balcony to stringing up rope across an alleyway, you will often see shirts and underwear dangling on a sunny day. Outdoor space is especially necessary for large items like quilts.



Hanging up one's clothes from an electric utility line or lamppost poses safety risks not to mention possible punishment by the property management company or protests from neighbors who do not want to tarnish their neighborhoods' modern image.



Nonetheless, a majority of Shanghainese would agree that drying one's laundry out of doors on sunny days is necessary due to the city's perpetually damp, humid climate.



Especially during the plum rains season between mid-June and early July, it's nearly impossible to dry laundry indoors or out unless there is direct sunlight.



But in these modern times, many locals are starting to feel that the age-old practice of drying one's clothes in public is an embarrassment to Shanghai and does not live up to its reputation as an international metropolis.



Ironically, many foreigners appreciate this traditional custom and don't seem to mind having to look at people's socks dangling in front of their view of the Bund.



Andy from the US said he personally uses electric drying machines for his own clothes, but doesn't see anything wrong with it.



"It is normal to dry clothes outside," he said. "In Brazil, Vietnam, and even parts of the US, you can still see people doing the same thing."



"It is the best way to dry your clothes outside," Jana from Czech Republic said, explaining that sunlight is a natural disinfectant and also makes clothes smell fresh.



Alyce, an Australian currently traveling in Shanghai, does not see laundry as a particular blight on the city's image.



"But it is a bit embarrassing to see their underwear; I would prefer them keep that inside," she said.

(From top) Scenes of people drying their assorted laundry out of doors in Shanghai's residential quarters Photos: Yang Hui/GT













































