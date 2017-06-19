Dutch firm aims to deliver first flying car in 2018

From The Jetsons to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, flying cars have long captured the imagination, and a Dutch design may be the first one sold and soaring into the skies.



After years of testing, the PAL-V company aims to pip its competitors to the post. It is poised to start production on what they bill as a world first: a three-wheeled gyrocopter-type vehicle which can carry two people and will be certified for use on the roads and in the skies.



The PAL-V (Personal Air and Land Vehicle) firm, based in Raamsdonksveer in the Netherlands, is aiming to deliver its first flying car to its first customer by the end of 2018.



The lucky owner will need both a driving license and a pilot's license. But the owner will be able to drive to an airfield for the short take-off, and after landing elsewhere drive to the destination in a "door-to-door" experience.



Different versions of a flying car are being developed in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Japan, China and the US.





