Octopus inspires ‘breakthrough’ adhesive patch

The clinging power of octopus tentacles has inspired a breakthrough new adhesive patch that works on wet and oily surfaces with potentially huge medical and industrial uses, according to South Korean researchers.



Octopuses are among the most intelligent and behaviorally diverse of all invertebrates, but it was their extreme strength that attracted the interest of the research team from Sungkyunkwan University.



"Two years ago, we bought an octopus from a Lotte Supermarket, put its suction cups under a microscope and analyzed how they worked," researcher Baik Sang-yul told AFP.



The team found the octopus' impressive suction power was thanks to small balls inside the suction cups that line each of their tentacles.



The new "wet-tolerant" adhesive patch has been hailed as a breakthrough by the country's science and technology ministry and there are hopes it will be used for everything from heavy industry to dressing wounds.



Professor Pang Chang-hyun said they had managed to fabricate polymer patches covered with micro suction cups with suction patch so strong that a patch the size of a thumbnail could lift an object of up to 400 grams in water.



It can also be used repeatedly, with one patch surviving more than 10,000 cycles of attachment and detachment without losing its suction power, he said.



The team released footage demonstrating how the patches work on both dry and wet surfaces, including human skin.



