Sleepwalker snuggles scarecrow

For the past month a woman in East China's Jiangsu Province had suspected her husband had been having an affair.



"He would leave late at night every now and then, never locking the door," she explained.



"I started wondering if he was out meeting other women," she added.



But things changed late Thursday night when she followed him to a nearby farm near their rural home in the city of Suqian.



There she saw him not embrace another woman as she suspected. Instead he was hugging a scarecrow, mumbling softly in the night.



"I don't think that he was in his right mind then," she added, "he didn't seem to be conscious."



Concerned, she took her husband to the hospital the next day, where doctors diagnosed him as a sleepwalker.



The man had developed the behavior following the death of his father, according to a doctor at the hospital.





