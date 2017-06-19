Over 20 killed in multiple suicide attacks in Nigeria

Over 20 people were killed in multiple suicide attacks in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno late Sunday, local officials said on Monday.



A local police spokesman said 17 people, including five female suicide bombers who carried out the attacks, were confirmed dead immediately after the incidents.



However, another four died in hospital on Monday, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).



The attackers struck near a camp of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Kofa Village, located 8 kilometers away from Maiduguri city, the capital of restive Borno State.



Terror group Boko Haram is suspected of being responsible for the blasts.



Boko Haram has been blamed for the deaths of more than 20,000 people and displacing of 2.3 million others in Nigeria since their insurgency started in 2009.

