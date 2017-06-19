Mercedes-Benz launches updated SUV in nation

Germany-based carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched an updated version of the GLA sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province on Monday, a move to attract young customers in the world's largest car market.



Many details have been changed, such as the bumper design, and the tail lights are now equipped with light-emitting diodes.



The five models range in price from 271,800 yuan ($39,882) to 399,000 yuan.



"This car shows the bravery of the young man and his determination to explore the future," Duan Jianjun, executive vice president for sales and marketing at Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales and Services Co, said at the launch event on Monday.



Mercedes-Benz has been doing well in the Chinese market in recent years, with an expanded product portfolio and sales increases.



In May, sales of Mercedes-Benz increased 32.2 percent to 50,015 units in China. Sales reached 242,589 units in the first five months of this year, up 35.8 percent from the same period last year.



In the Asia-Pacific region, Mercedes-Benz sold 72,095 cars in May, up 25.5 percent from the previous year.



Such performance has lifted Mercedes-Benz's position in the market, which has been dominated by fellow German brands Audi and BMW.



In comparison, Audi sold 47,802 units in May, a decline of 4.02 percent from the same period last year, and BMW sold 50,986 units, increasing 27.1 percent.





