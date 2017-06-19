China Railway Group gets new deal in Russia

State-owned construction enterprise China Railway Group (CRG) has signed a memorandum of understanding for a high-speed rail link in Russia, the company told the Global Times on Monday.



The deal will result in a high-speed railway linking Chelyabinsk and Yekaterinburg, two Russian cities, according to local news site sputniknews.com.



The deal is part of an ambitious high-speed rail link from Moscow to Beijing, running more than 7,000 kilometers, with a total cost of more than $230 billion, the media report noted.



CRG signed the agreement with local high-speed railway operator Ural High-Speed Co on Thursday.



It isn't the Chinese company's first rail deal in Russia. CRG won a $390 million contract in May 2015 to build the Moscow-Kazan high-speed railway, which is also expected to be extended to China, according to news outlet Russia Today.



The latest deal was signed during the 4th China-Russia Expo, which ran from Thursday to Monday in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In total, 74 countries and regions participated in the event, among them 23 along the route of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, State-owned China Central Television reported on Thursday.





