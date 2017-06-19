New Chinese-Russian airliner debuts in Paris

New China-Russia joint plane at the Paris Air Show on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of COMAC

State-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) attended the Paris Air Show and revealed the interior of its Chinese-Russian airliner to the public for the first time on Monday.The airliner can carry about 280 passengers in three standard classes, and initial design of the program is about to start in the near future.Consultation with system and equipment suppliers will be conducted, according to a document the company sent to the Global Times on Monday.The new jet came from the partnership of China and Russia in the air sector. China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Co, a joint venture established by COMAC and Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC), was formally announced on May 22.The new twin-aisle airliner is meant to compete with the most advanced jets from Boeing in the US and Airbus Europe - the 787 Dreamliner and the A350 XWB, respectively, according to a report by CNN.com on May 23.COMAC also showcased its proprietary passenger jets, the C919 and ARJ21. C919 took its maiden flight on May 5 in Shanghai and has received 600 orders so far.COMAC is scheduled to put six C919s through test flights, the second of which will be rolled out this year, the company said.