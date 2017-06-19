PBC injects $17.6b liquidity

China's central bank on Monday injected 120 billion yuan ($17.65 billion) into the financial system via open market operations to ease liquidity pressure.



The operations included 50 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repos, 40 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos and 30 billion yuan of 28-day contracts. The interest rates were 2.45 percent, 2.6 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively, the People's Bank of China (PBC) said on its website.



The PBC attributed the new operations to a huge decline in overall liquidity in the financial markets due to factors including payments for government bonds.

