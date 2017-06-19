Bluegogo-backed venture for Sydney

ReddyGo, a Sydney venture backed by China's Bluegogo, will bring thousands of bikes over the coming months that can be unlocked by users with a smartphone app and cost A$1.99 ($1.48) for 30 minutes.



"Dockless bike share has the potential to transform travel in our city," a ReddyGo spokesperson told Fairfax Media. "The first 160 bikes will ship from China on Monday, but the plan is to put 6,000 bikes on greater Sydney's streets within six months."



ReddyGo bikes will be supplied by Bluegogo, which is China's third-largest bike-sharing business.





