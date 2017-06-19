Figuratively Speaking

70 times



Growth of China's online financial transactions from 2013-16, media reports said Monday.



120m yuan



The amount of 1-year treasury bonds China's Finance Ministry plans to issue on Tuesday.



411.9m



Chinese commodity futures contracts in 2016, when the nation was the largest commodity futures market for a sixth year.



$1.4t



Estimated global spending on the Internet of Things in the next five years, according to market information provider IDC.



2.4b yuan



Capital inflows to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges from Hong Kong on Monday under stock connect programs.

