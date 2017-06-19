Father and son: splashing iron water during dragon dance

Li Chaozhong (4th L) explains techniques in melting iron at Fantawild Adventure in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 17, 2017. Sixty-four-year-old father Li Chaozhong and 36-year-old son Li Tinggang are leaders of a dragon dance team. Li Tinggang followed his father in performing dragon dance when he was 21. Though splashing iron water during dragon dance is dangerous, both the father and son aim to pass the traditional performance along to the future generations. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Li Chaozhong (L) splashes iron water in air at Fantawild Adventure in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 17, 2017. Sixty-four-year-old father Li Chaozhong and 36-year-old son Li Tinggang are leaders of a dragon dance team. Li Tinggang followed his father in performing dragon dance when he was 21. Though splashing iron water during dragon dance is dangerous, both the father and son aim to pass the traditional performance along to the future generations. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Li Tinggang's dragon dance team performs at Fantawild Adventure in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 30, 2017. Sixty-four-year-old father Li Chaozhong and 36-year-old son Li Tinggang are leaders of a dragon dance team. Li Tinggang followed his father in performing dragon dance when he was 21. Though splashing iron water during dragon dance is dangerous, both the father and son aim to pass the traditional performance along to the future generations. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Li Tinggang splashes iron water in air at Fantawild Adventure in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 17, 2017. Sixty-four-year-old father Li Chaozhong and 36-year-old son Li Tinggang are leaders of a dragon dance team. Li Tinggang followed his father in performing dragon dance when he was 21. Though splashing iron water during dragon dance is dangerous, both the father and son aim to pass the traditional performance along to the future generations. (Xinhua/Long Lei)