Yanglou village improves environment to build beautiful countryside

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2017 shows a vegetable-themed park under construction in Yanglou Village of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In response to the program of building beautiful countryside, the village, which is located by the Taihu Lake, has invested over 30 million yuan (4.4 million U.S. dollars) to improve its environment. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2017 shows a vegetable-themed park under construction in Yanglou Village of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In response to the program of building beautiful countryside, the village, which is located by the Taihu Lake, has invested over 30 million yuan (4.4 million U.S. dollars) to improve its environment. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2017 shows the scenery of Yanglou Village in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In response to the program of building beautiful countryside, the village, which is located by the Taihu Lake, has invested over 30 million yuan (4.4 million U.S. dollars) to improve its environment. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2017 shows a parking lot at a vegetable-themed park under construction in Yanglou Village of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In response to the program of building beautiful countryside, the village, which is located by the Taihu Lake, has invested over 30 million yuan (4.4 million U.S. dollars) to improve its environment. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)