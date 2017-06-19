US Navy probes deadly destroyer-cargo ship collision

A probe into the crash between a US navy destroyer and a Philippine-flagged cargo ship was under way Monday, as the names of seven American sailors who died were made public.



Investigators were looking at how the USS Fitzgerald came to be holed in the smash in a busy shipping lane near its home port.



The container ship, the 222-meter Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal, made a 180 degree turn shortly before the accident, according to data from the Marine Traffic website. It was not immediately clear what prompted the sharp turn.



The US navy and Japan's coast guard are conducting separate inquiries, but will likely be co-operating, a spokesman for Japan's transport safety board told AFP.



Japanese coast guard investigators will be interviewing the Filipino crew of the Japanese-owned container ship, although the US has primary jurisdiction in investigating accidents involving military.



Citing local investigators, Japan's top-selling Yomiuri newspaper said Monday that the damage on both ships suggests they were traveling in the same direction when the crash occurred, 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka.



The impact tore a huge gash in the Fitzgerald, sending gallons of water flooding into the berths where the crew were sleeping.



The bodies of the sailors, who were aged between 19 and 37, were recovered by navy divers after their 154-meter vessel limped into port.



The huge commercial vessel came into Yokosuka with large scrapes on its bow, but none of its 20 crew were injured.





