‘Surrender or die’: Iraq forces warn IS

Iraqi forces pushed deeper into Mosul's Old City on Monday after launching a final assault on the Islamic State group, warning civilians to stay inside and telling jihadists to "surrender or die."



Iraqi forces launched the operation Sunday to retake the district, the last part of Iraq's second city still held by IS after a months-long offensive.



Commanders say the jihadists are putting up fierce resistance and there are fears for more than 100,000 civilians believed to be trapped in the maze of narrow streets.



Staff Major General Maan al-Saadi, a top commander in Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service, told AFP that heavy fighting had resumed at dawn on Monday.



"At 6:00 am, we pushed deeper into the Old City and took control of new areas in the Faruq neighborhood," he said.



"Daesh resistance has been fierce," he said, using an Arabic acronym for the jihadist group.





