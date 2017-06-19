Senior Al-Shabaab intelligence commander captured in Mogadishu

Security agencies in Mogadishu Monday arrested a senior intelligence commander of the militant group Al-Shabaab.



Internal Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Islow told the media in Mogadishu Abdiwahid Khalif Ahmed the Amniyat (intelligence) head in Mogadishu was captured in a sting operation by Somali security forces in Bakara Market.



"Our security forces captured the head of Amniyat Abdiwahab Khalif Ahmed in Bakara market in Mogadishu following a tip off from the public," said the minister.



Ahmed is reported to have coordinated several attacks in Mogadishu which targeted hotels and government installations killing several and wounding others.



"Our forces did a good job and they always pursue Al-Shabaab militants hiding in the town," Islow said and called on members of the public to work with the security forces in ensuring their safety.



The militant group, Al-Shabaab has not commented on the latest development in regard to the alleged capture of the intelligence commander behind a series of suicide bombings of hotels, Africa Union bases and other public places in the Horn of Africa nation.



The capture of the intelligence chief comes barely a week after a deadly Al-Shabaab attack on a Pizza and Posh Restaurants in Mogadishu which claimed 29 lives.



Security forces in Mogadishu have intensified operations in various parts of the city and deployed several personnel along the major streets.



Al-Shabaab is known to ramp up attacks during the fasting month of Ramadan and security forces are now in heightened alert to avoid another attack as the Muslim holy month comes to a close in about a week's time.

