Car hits police vehicle on Champs-Elysees, avenue, driver dead

A car exploded and burst into flames after it crashed into a police van on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Monday, police and investigators said.



The car hit the front of a police van as it was overtaking it and caught fire, a police spokesperson told reporters.



The driver is dead, an interior ministry spokesperson said.



"A bomb disposal operation is underway to ensure the vehicle poses no further danger," spokesperson Pierre-Henry Brandet said at the scene.



Police sources told AFP that a Kalashnikov rifle, handguns and gas bottles were found in the Renault Megane.



Witnesses claim they heard shots being fired and cops told people to flee the area, and they saw officers cordon off an area near the avenue and close to the presidential Elysee palace.



The Paris prosecutor's counter-terrorism unit said it had opened an investigation into the incident.



France has been on high security alert following a series of militant Islamist attacks in recent years. The incident came just two months after a policeman was shot and killed on the world-renowned avenue, three days before the first round of France's presidential election.





