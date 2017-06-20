Oscar sparks mass brawl in CSL

Players of Guangzhou R&F and Shanghai SIPG are involved in a mass brawl as SIPG midfielder Oscar lies on the ground during their Chinese Super League match on Sunday in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Photo: IC

Brazilian midfielder Oscar triggered a mass brawl in the Chinese Super League (CSL) as ­players and staff from his Shanghai SIPG side and opponents Guangzhou R&F scrapped on the pitch.After the former Chelsea midfielder appeared to fire the ball deliberately twice at Guangzhou players, he was rushed by several opponents, fell to the ground and a melee broke out.One player from each side was sent off as the opening of the CSL transfer window was marked in rambunctious style.The fight erupted just before halftime in Sunday's CSL clash at Guangzhou R&F, where ­Andre Villas-Boas' SIPG were attempting to keep up the pressure on league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.Oscar, who cost SIPG a whopping 60 million euros ($67 million) in the last transfer window to become the biggest transfer in Asian soccer history, sparked the confrontation when he deliberately lashed the ball twice at R&F players.The home side's Chen Zhizhao retaliated, pushing the Brazilian to the floor, then players, coaching staff and substitutes poured off the benches and waded in as Oscar lay face down on the pitch.When order was restored ­after pushing and shoving, R&F's Li Tixiang and Shanghai's Fu Huan were dismissed and three others were booked.Oscar was unhurt and the fiery encounter finished 1-1 to leave SIPG four points behind reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande.Another Brazilian, the forward Hulk, equalized for Shanghai after being set up by Oscar just before the fisticuffs.R&F players were incensed that the goal was allowed to stand as Oscar appeared to have been offside before his assist.Villas-Boas told Shanghai's official social media, "Our goal should be offside and it was unlucky for Guangzhou."R&F apologized after the home side racked up five yellow cards in addition to the one red."We are sorry about the infringements during the game and hope the players can adjust their attitude and prepare for the following game," R&F said in a statement.But that apology might not be enough for the CSL and ­image-conscious Chinese Football Association (CFA).Shanghai Shenhua's Qin Sheng was hit with a six-month ban earlier this year for stomping on Belgium's Axel Witsel of Tianjin Quanjian. Then last month Zhang Jian, senior vice-president and secretary-general of the CFA, called for "good order" between the league's foreign stars and domestic players after allegations of racism and a number of on-field flare-ups.