Perez rule to last til 2021

Florentino Perez will remain as president of Real Madrid until 2021 after no other candidates ran against him, the Spanish champions announced Monday. It will be the third term for the 70-year-old construction magnate who has spent 15 years at the helm of Europe's most successful club - 2000-06 and since 2009.



However, his opponents criticized reforms in the club statutes which have toughened criteria for aspiring candidates.



Candidates must now have been a member of Real for over 20 years, compared to the old requirement of 10 years, and have a personal fortune of over 75 million euros ($84 million).

