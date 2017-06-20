‘One country two systems’ strengthened under Xi

One country, two systems and the Basic Law have been a guarantee for the prosperity and stability of the region in the past two decades, a message which has been reiterated by Chinese President



July 1 marks the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return from British rule and the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).



Xi has repeatedly stressed the central government's adherence to the principle "one country, two systems" since he took office in 2013.



Enacted in accordance with China's Constitution, the Basic Law of the HKSAR specifies the guidelines of "one country, two systems" and "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" with a high degree of autonomy.



"As the top leader of China, Xi's words show that the central government is keeping its promises and sticking to the principles," Zhang Dinghuai, deputy director of the Center for the Basic Laws of Hong Kong and Macao at Shenzhen University, told the Global Times Monday.



, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, noted in May that Hong Kong exercises a high degree of autonomy and enjoys executive, legislative and independent judicial power, including that of final adjudication. Hong Kong residents enjoy extensive rights and freedoms.



"But central government sovereignty is at the heart of the governance of Hong Kong," said an expert on Hong Kong Basic Law from Peking University, who asked for anonymity. He added that the central government will always support the region's development and work as long as sovereignty is not challenged.



Full support



On April 11, Xi met with Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor after she was elected as the next Hong Kong chief executive. Lam will assume office on July 1.



Xi said that the central government is determined to stick to the principles of "one country, two systems" and "Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy, the Xinhua News agency reported.



"That determination would not change or waver," Xi said, adding that full support would be given to Lam and the HKSAR government to carry out their duties in accordance with the law.



"The central government strongly hopes to see a stable and harmonious environment in Hong Kong amid the region's 20th anniversary, thus they can make use of the region's high level of autonomy and its democratic environment to support the country's development in the next five years," the Peking University expert said.



He said that in the last three years, pro-independence activists have become more active and there was a tendency that they might collude with their counterparts in Taiwan.



"The next Hong Kong government has to carry out more effective measures to constrain pro-independence powers and bridge the social divides they have caused," the expert said.



Tian Feilong, a legal expert and associate professor at Beihang University, told the People's Daily last month that the principle of "one country, two systems" was designed to "on one hand, maintain Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and on the other, safeguard national sovereignty, safety and development."



"It is aimed at promoting national development, not to oppose the country by a high level of autonomy," Tian noted.



Zhang Xiaoming, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, told Xinhua that "20 years is enough to provide compelling evidence for the success of the "one country, two systems" principle in the HKSAR … anyone who respects the facts and who is without prejudice would endorse the evaluation."



The past 20 years have seen closer contact between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland and a clear trend of win-win cooperation, he said.





