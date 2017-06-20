ECL starts all over again

Trepca 89, the first team from Kosovo to enter the European Champions League (ECL), were first out of the hat as the draw for the opening rounds of the 2017-18 competition took place on Monday, just 16 days after last season's final.



Celtic were the only former European champions among the 39 teams who featured in the draw for the first and second qualifying rounds of the contest. The Scottish side will enter in the second qualifying round where they will face either Linfield, from Northern Ireland, or San Marino champions La Fiorita, who were drawn together in one of the five first-round ties.



Trepca will make the long trip to the Faroe Islands after being paired with Vikingur in the first-round tie, with the winners meeting Icelandic champions Hafnarfjordur in the second round.





