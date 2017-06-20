Koepka rises into top 10

US Open champion Brooks Koepka moved into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time on Monday after his victory at Erin Hills.



The American jumped 12 places to No.10 as a result of his four-shot win in the second major championship of the year, which he sealed with a final-round 67 to tie Rory McIlroy's US Open record total of 16 under par.



Japan's Hideki Matsuyama is the new world No.2 after he tied for second place at the US Open, leapfrogging McIlroy and Jason Day who both missed the cut. Dustin ­Johnson maintains a healthy lead as the world's best golf player.

