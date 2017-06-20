French GP set to return

The French Grand Prix returns to the Formula One calendar in 2018 after a decade-long absence at Le Castellet's Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille, motorsport's governing body the FIA confirmed Monday.



France, home of the first-ever Grand Prix in 1908, last held a leg of the F1 championship in 2008.



Felipe Massa in a Ferrari won that race at Magny-Cours, when a major budget deficit was shouldered by the French state and local authorities.



The Paul Ricard circuit, which will stage the race on June 24 next season, held 14 Grands Prix between 1971 and 1990.





