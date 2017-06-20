Boeing launches 737 MAX 10 passenger plane, newest member of 737 MAX family

Boeing Co. on Monday announced the launch of the 737 MAX 10 as the newest member of the 737 MAX family with what the aerospace manufacturer called "the lowest seat-mile cost of any single-aisle airplane ever produced."



Design changes for the 737 MAX 10 include a fuselage stretch of 66 inches, or about 1.68 meters, compared to the 737 MAX 9 and levered main landing gear, with an expanded capacity to carry up to 230 passengers, or 10 people more than that of the 737 MAX 9.



Like other 737 MAX models, according to Boeing, the latest model incorporates the latest technology engines, Advanced Technology winglets, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The new plane has a range of 3,215 miles, or 5,960 km, shorter than 737 MAX 9's 3,515 miles, or 6,510 km.



"The 737 MAX 10 extends the competitive advantage of the 737 MAX family and we're honored that so many customers across the world have embraced the outstanding value it will bring to their fleets," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin McAllister.



The 737 MAX continues to be the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 3,700 orders to date.



"Airlines wanted a larger, better option in the large single-aisle segment with the operating advantages of the 737 MAX family," McAllister said.



"Adding the 737 MAX 10 gives our customers the most flexibility in the market, providing their fleets the range capability, fuel efficiency and unsurpassed reliability that the 737 MAX family is widely known for."



Boeing Commercial Airplanes, headquartered in Renton, Washington state, is a division of the Boeing Company.

