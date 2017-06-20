Racism found to be factor aggravating treatment-resistant asthma in US

A new study indicates that racial discrimination experienced by African-American children and young adults exacerbates a type of asthma known to be resistant to standard treatment.



The 576 study participants, who were African-Americans with asthma, aged between 8 and 21, were questioned about their symptoms and medication use and were tested to gauge their response to albuterol, an inhaled bronchodilator that opens inflamed airways, the hallmark of asthma.



Albuterol is the mainstay rescue therapy for asthma, but patients requiring regular doses are typically prescribed inhaled corticosteroids as a preventive treatment to improve symptoms and lung function.



"In asthma that is well controlled, you would expect a low response to albuterol since the patient is not having a lot of symptoms and their airways are not inflamed," explained Neeta Thakur, assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).



The participants also underwent blood tests to measure the amount of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha), a cell-signaling protein involved in a number of diseases and identified at high levels in some asthma patients with poor response to standard treatment. In addition, they were asked if they had been hassled, made to feel inferior or prevented from doing something "because of your race, ethnicity, color or language," in situations including at school, getting medical care and getting services in a store or restaurant.



Among them, 281, or close to half, reported experiences of racial discrimination in any setting at some point in their lives.



In the study published in the journal PLOS One, the researchers found that participants who reported that they had not experienced racial discrimination were close to twice as likely to have controlled asthma (37 percent) compared to those who said they did (21 percent). The average bronchodilator response was 1.7 per cent higher in the discriminated group.



The disparity was amplified when the researchers compared bronchodilator response among 136 discriminated participants with higher TNF-alpha. The discriminated group averaged 2.78 percent greater response to bronchodilators than the non-discriminated group.



"While this amount seems small, it is enough to move this group from being classified as 'non-responders' to 'responders,' which changes the way we think about the treatment-resistant group and opens up the opportunity for other therapies," noted Thakur, the study's co-senior author.



Asthma affects 11.2 percent of African-American children across the United States, compared with 7.7 percent of Caucasians, according to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). The asthma mortality rate is almost twice as high for African-Americans as Caucasians: 0.23 per 1,000 individuals versus 0.13 per 1,000 individuals.



"Our results corroborate previous studies that show self-reported racial discrimination as a psychosocial stressor may affect health in youth, including asthma outcomes," first author Sonia Carlson, formerly of UCSF School of Medicine, was quoted as saying in a news release. "Our study shows that screening for racial discrimination might be important for those with moderate-to-severe asthma."

