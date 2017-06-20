VW Slovakia's workers to launch full-fledged strike

The last talks between the Volkswagen Slovakia management and the Modern Trade Union Volkswagen failed on Monday.



A full-fledged strike at Volkswagen Slovakia's plant in Bratislava will be launched on Tuesday at 6 a.m. local time, Modern Trade Union Volkswagen chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Monday.



"The final offer presented by the VW SK management this afternoon was unacceptable for us," Smolinsky said.



According to VW SK managing board chairman Ralf Sacht, the trade union rejected an offer to increase tariff salaries by 4.5 percent this year and by another 4.2 percent next year.



"I believe that we presented a good offer. We made a forthcoming step, but without any success," said Sacht. The trade union wants to see a salary hike reaching as high as 16 percent within a single year.



Expert predicts that a potential shutdown of production in VW SK could impact the Slovak economy.



The Financial Policy Institute (IFP) estimates VW SK's daily revenues at 6.3 million euros (7.05 million US dollars). A production shutdown may have similar consequences to a company-wide holiday.



IFP director Lucia Sramkova pointed out that 12 consecutive days of striking at the plant could result in an "impact that is seen in GDP growth, specifically 0.1 percent of GDP".



There has been no strike in the VW Slovakia since the establishing the plant in 1992. VW Slovakia produced last year 396,000 vehicles and employs 12,000 people. In 2016 its profit reached 213 million euros.

