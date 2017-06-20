China publishes book series on Japan's invasion of China

China unveiled a historical book series on Monday to disclose the atrocities of Japanese forces, as the 80th anniversary of the 1937 "July 7 Incident" approaches.



The 51-book series collects data such as cipher telegrams and secret documents from the Japanese military and government at the time.



The editorial committee selected, categorized and photocopied more than 20,000 pages related to the July 7 Incident and the full invasion,according to Tang Zhongnan of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.



The series is a series of confessions regarding Japan's militarism and "ironclad proof" of Japan's criminal invasion, according to the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression.



The museum organized the publication to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the nation's resistance against Japanese invasion.



China was the first nation to fight against fascist forces. The struggle started on September 18, 1931, when Japanese troops began their invasion of northeast China. It was intensified when Japan's full-scale invasion began after a crucial access point to Beijing, Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, was attacked by Japanese troops on July 7, 1937.

