Chinese president expresses condolences over Portugal forest fires

Chinese President Xi Jinping
on Sunday sent a condolence message to his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa over the severe forest fires in Portugal.
In his message, Xi said that he was shocked to learn that the fires in Portugal have caused heavy casualties and property damage. He extended heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the victims and their families on behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and himself.
Xi said he believes that the Portuguese people will surely defeat the disaster and rebuild their homeland under the leadership of the Portuguese president and government.