Chinese, ROK foreign ministries to hold high-level strategic dialogue

China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will hold the eighth high-level strategic dialogue between their foreign affairs ministries in Beijing Tuesday.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang Monday told a regular press conference that Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui and ROK First Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam will co-chair the dialogue.



Noting that China-ROK relations are in a crucial period, Geng said the two sides will exchange views on the bilateral relations, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and other issues of common concern.



China hoped the dialogue will play a positive role in enhancing communication and mutual trust between the two sides, and help the two countries properly handle disputes and improve the development of the bilateral relations, he added.

