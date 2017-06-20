Kite contest held in Inner Mongolia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/20 8:53:39

Competitors fly kites on the grassland during a kite contest in Urat Middle Banner of Bayan Nur City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 18, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)


 

