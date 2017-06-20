Zhang Haidi nominated for IPC president

The head of China's National Paralympic Committee Zhang Haidi has been named one of the four candidates vying to succeed Philip Craven as President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).



The IPC said in a statement that Zhang will run for the post along with candidates including Canadian Patrick Jarvis, Brazilian Andrew Parsons and John Petersson of Denmark, the IPC announced in a statement.



Three people are standing for the role of vice president: Duane Kale, John Petersson and Majid Rashed. Twenty two candidates have been nominated for Member at Large positions.



The candidates will stand for election to the IPC Governing Board on 8 September at the IPC General Assembly in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



A total of 29 nominations have been approved by the IPC for 26 candidates, and the IPC's announcement effectively heralds the start of campaigning for the 12 positions available within the IPC Governing Board.

