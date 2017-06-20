Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez lambasted the US turnaround on his country during a visit to Austria on Monday.
At a press conference broadcast live in Cuba, the minister said that "the changes needed in Cuba will be decided only by the Cuban people, (and) we will not ask for opinions or permission."
According to Rodriguez, the island will neither accept any conditions from Washington and negotiate under pressure or threats, nor any foreign interference in its internal affairs.
He lambasted US President Donald Trump
's "double policy" on human rights and viewed Trump's speech on Friday in Miami as "a grotesque spectacle taken from the Cold War."
He accused Trump of presenting himself as a "renovator" but of "going back to a failed policy."
To Rodriguez, Trump's step-back will have a negative impact on USrelations with Cuba and the rest of Latin America, and civil organizations, trade and business in the United States.
He described Trump's decision to block trade between American firms and Cuban companies related to the government and military as "childish" and said it would have "the opposite effect" by uniting the country with patriotism.
The foreign minister also accused the United States of setting up obstacles for Americans to visit Cuba and referred to polls that show more than 70 percent of US citizens against obstacles, especially among young people.
Rodriguez said the recent years had witnessed peaceful coexistence between the two countries.
"There is a willingness (in Cuba) to dialogue, negotiate and resolve bilateral matters, but on a basis of absolute equal sovereignty and respect for our sovereignty and independence," Rodriguez added.
Rodriguez was confident that "history will force a president of the United States to lift the blockade and normalize ties with Cuba. We will have patience and work until this happens."