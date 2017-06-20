Hebei Province's first urban archaeological project pays off

An expert holds a ceramic maizhen excavated from the Kaiyuan Temple site. Photo: CFP

Archaeologists announced on Monday that more than 2,000 ancient artifacts dating back to as early as the Tang Dynasty (618-907) have been unearthed in North China's Hebei Province, according to media reports.The excavation took place at the Kaiyuan Temple in Zhengding county, one of the oldest Buddhist temples in the province.The province's first urban archaeological project, the excavation came to an end after a year of effort, experts said at a press conference on Monday, chinanews.com reported.The artifacts discovered include pottery and stoneware items ranging from the Tang Dynasty all the way to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).Pottery-made maizhen, an instrument used in Traditional Chinese Medicine, were also discovered.Other items unearthed include parts of ancient buildings and altars used during religious sacrifices as well as the remains of an ancient wall belonging to a late Tang Dynasty city.This is the first time that a single site containing continual cultural layers spanning seven historical periods has been discovered within the province.