People in UK attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of Grenfell fire at Parliament Square

Hip hop artist Chuck D writes a message of condolence during the candlelight vigil for victims of the Grenfell fire at Parliament Square on June 19, 2017 in London, UK. Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images/ CFP

Local residents attended a candle lit vigil for the victims of the Grenfell fire at Parliament Square on June 19, 2017 in London, UK. Seventy-nine people are presumed missing or dead after the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road was engulfed in flames in the early hours of June 14.