Happy birthday:



Today will prove to be the perfect time to try something new, like learning a different language. You may find it difficult at first but if you stick with it you will eventually prevail. A romantic night away from home will strengthen your relationship. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 7, 13, 14.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your many commitments today will leave you with little time for yourself today. The good news is that your hard work will end up creating plenty of opportunities to have fun tomorrow. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Out with the old and in with the new. It's time to go through your closet and make the hard decisions on what should stay and what should go. Support from your friends will help you deal with a difficult task. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Today will be a tough day for you, Virgo. A lot of minor incidents will add up to spoil your mood. Do your best to keep your emotions under control or else you will just end up making things worse. ✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Financial matters will weigh heavily on your heart today. Sitting down and talking things over with a close friend may help you see something that you have previously overlooked. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Taking some time out to relax tonight will do a lot to relieve your stress. A night at the movies will make for a great time, so why not call up your friends for a trip to the cinema? ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Self-evaluation will help you go further in life and career. Concentrate on the changes you should make in the immediate future. Love is in the air tonight. This will be a good time for a romantic dinner. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Are you satisfied with your recent performance? Have you really been doing all you can? Take some time out today to look over the past few days so you can figure out where you have made mistakes and think about how to do better. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do not back away from taking the reins of leadership. Your natural positive energy will act as a beacon of light leading the way for others. This will be a good day to research new investment opportunities. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your communication abilities will be at their peak today. You will find it very easy to get your point across and win people to your side. This is an excellent opportunity to convince people to invest their time and energy into one of your projects. ✭✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You may run across some sticky situations that leave you feeling like you are standing on the edge of a great precipice. Do not let fear rule your decision making. Look at things from an objective perspective and you will find the right path for you. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Use your time meaningfully today. This is a good time to start a book or watch a documentary. Activities that get you out of the house will end up bringing a smile to your face. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



If you're looking to meet someone new, a great opportunity is right around the corner, but it will mean having to break out of your shell. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭