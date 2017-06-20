puzzle
ACROSS
1 Smashed little bits?
6 "Psycho" building
11 Peculiar
14 ___ New Guinea
15 Beethoven's "Fidelio," for one
16 Sign of a winner?
17 Alphabetized by one of the "Friends"
19 Particular period of history
20 Attorney's customer
21 More maneuverable at sea
23 Ski maneuvers
26 Intrepid
27 Notifying devices, once
28 Arab pooh-bah
30 Caesar's worst day
31 Place to plant a wet one
32 Stubborn beast of burden
35 One of Santa's helpers
36 Barren
38 Genetic material
39 Hawaiian giveaway
40 Autumn apple drink
41 Deterrent to team players
42 Stared daggers
44 Lifeguards and penny pinchers
46 Take ___ to (like)
48 Bygone prime-time soap
49 Saw socially
50 Rides or ribs
52 ___-Wan Kenobi
53 Electronic silent butlers?
58 "Big" clock in London
59 Like appealingly shocking details
60 Draw forth
61 Fraction of a joule
62 Taters
63 Euripides drama
DOWN
1 Busy IRS mo.
2 Lao-Tze's philosophy
3 Coin-___ (vending machines)
4 Bodybuilder's pride
5 Popeye, e.g.
6 Methods, as of transportation
7 Currently retailing
8 Printed words
9 "... ___ he drove out of sight"
10 Feminine
11 Fees after one pays to get into a club?
12 Baseball's Jeter
13 Snookum's kin
18 "___ Island" (Jodie Foster flick)
22 Bering Sea diving bird
23 Pitch
24 Big dipper
25 Wrestling matches paired by birth dates?
26 Lemon skin
28 Measure of dignity?
29 One with will power?
31 Formally surrender
33 Emulate a bull
34 Saucy
36 Tabloid topics
37 Spare change?
41 Deliberately vague
43 Tell it like it isn't
44 Be in harmony
45 "God Save the Queen," e.g.
46 Claylike building block
47 Cavalry weapon
48 Twosomes
50 By way of, briefly
51 In a crowd of
54 Dine late
55 Affirmative action
56 ___ out a win (barely get the victory)
57 Swell place
solution