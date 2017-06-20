Crossword

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Smashed little bits?

  6 "Psycho" building

 11 Peculiar

 14 ___ New Guinea

 15 Beethoven's "Fidelio," for one

 16 Sign of a winner?

 17 Alphabetized by one of the "Friends"

 19 Particular period of history

 20 Attorney's customer

 21 More maneuverable at sea

 23 Ski maneuvers

 26 Intrepid

 27 Notifying devices, once

 28 Arab pooh-bah

 30 Caesar's worst day

 31 Place to plant a wet one

 32 Stubborn beast of burden

 35 One of Santa's helpers

 36 Barren

 38 Genetic material

 39 Hawaiian giveaway

 40 Autumn apple drink

 41 Deterrent to team players

 42 Stared daggers

 44 Lifeguards and penny pinchers

 46 Take ___ to (like)

 48 Bygone prime-time soap

 49 Saw socially

 50 Rides or ribs

 52 ___-Wan Kenobi

 53 Electronic silent butlers?

 58 "Big" clock in London

 59 Like appealingly shocking details

 60 Draw forth

 61 Fraction of a joule

 62 Taters

 63 Euripides drama

DOWN

  1 Busy IRS mo.

  2 Lao-Tze's philosophy

  3 Coin-___ (vending machines)

  4 Bodybuilder's pride

  5 Popeye, e.g.

  6 Methods, as of transportation

  7 Currently retailing

  8 Printed words

  9 "... ___ he drove out of sight"

 10 Feminine

 11 Fees after one pays to get into a club?

 12 Baseball's Jeter

 13 Snookum's kin

 18 "___ Island" (Jodie Foster flick)

 22 Bering Sea diving bird

 23 Pitch

 24 Big dipper

 25 Wrestling matches paired by birth dates?

 26 Lemon skin

 28 Measure of dignity?

 29 One with will power?

 31 Formally surrender

 33 Emulate a bull

 34 Saucy

 36 Tabloid topics

 37 Spare change?

 41 Deliberately vague

 43 Tell it like it isn't

 44 Be in harmony

 45 "God Save the Queen," e.g.

 46 Claylike building block

 47 Cavalry weapon

 48 Twosomes

 50 By way of, briefly

 51 In a crowd of

 54 Dine late

 55 Affirmative action

 56 ___ out a win (barely get the victory)

 57 Swell place

solution



 



