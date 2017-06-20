puzzle





ACROSS



1 Smashed little bits?



6 "Psycho" building



11 Peculiar



14 ___ New Guinea



15 Beethoven's "Fidelio," for one



16 Sign of a winner?



17 Alphabetized by one of the "Friends"



19 Particular period of history



20 Attorney's customer



21 More maneuverable at sea



23 Ski maneuvers



26 Intrepid



27 Notifying devices, once



28 Arab pooh-bah



30 Caesar's worst day



31 Place to plant a wet one



32 Stubborn beast of burden



35 One of Santa's helpers



36 Barren



38 Genetic material



39 Hawaiian giveaway



40 Autumn apple drink



41 Deterrent to team players



42 Stared daggers



44 Lifeguards and penny pinchers



46 Take ___ to (like)



48 Bygone prime-time soap



49 Saw socially



50 Rides or ribs



52 ___-Wan Kenobi



53 Electronic silent butlers?



58 "Big" clock in London



59 Like appealingly shocking details



60 Draw forth



61 Fraction of a joule



62 Taters



63 Euripides drama

DOWN



1 Busy IRS mo.



2 Lao-Tze's philosophy



3 Coin-___ (vending machines)



4 Bodybuilder's pride



5 Popeye, e.g.



6 Methods, as of transportation



7 Currently retailing



8 Printed words



9 "... ___ he drove out of sight"



10 Feminine



11 Fees after one pays to get into a club?



12 Baseball's Jeter



13 Snookum's kin



18 "___ Island" (Jodie Foster flick)



22 Bering Sea diving bird



23 Pitch



24 Big dipper



25 Wrestling matches paired by birth dates?



26 Lemon skin



28 Measure of dignity?



29 One with will power?



31 Formally surrender



33 Emulate a bull



34 Saucy



36 Tabloid topics



37 Spare change?



41 Deliberately vague



43 Tell it like it isn't



44 Be in harmony



45 "God Save the Queen," e.g.



46 Claylike building block



47 Cavalry weapon



48 Twosomes



50 By way of, briefly



51 In a crowd of



54 Dine late



55 Affirmative action



56 ___ out a win (barely get the victory)



57 Swell place





solution





