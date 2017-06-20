Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

skip paying for a ticket



逃票



(táopiào)

A: Over the past few days I saw another news story about some people climbing over a wall to skip paying for a ticket to the zoo. I just don't get it!



这几天又看到有人为了逃票翻墙进入动物园的新闻, 真不理解这种行为！



(zhè jǐtiān yòu kàndào yǒurén wèile táopiào fānqiánɡ jìnrù dònɡwùyuán de xīnwén, zhēn bù lǐjiě zhèzhǒnɡ xínɡwéi!)



B: I heard that these guys just happened to climb over into the tiger area. They could have been seriously hurt.



听说这几人刚好翻入了老虎放养区, 差一点就出事了。



(tīnɡshuō zhè jǐrén ɡānɡhǎo fān rù le lǎohǔ fànɡyǎnɡqū, chàyīdiǎn jiù chūshì le.)

A: Gambling with your life just to save a few bucks on a ticket. Is it worth it?



就为了能少给那么几十块钱的门票, 自己的命都要搭上了。这么做值得吗？



(jiù wèile nénɡ shǎo ɡěi nàme jǐshí kuài qián de ménpiào, zìjǐ de mìnɡ dōuyào dāshànɡ le. zhème zuò zhídé ma?)







B: I don't get it either. Maybe it's just a way to get some thrills?



我也是不理解。难道仅仅是为了追求刺激？



(wǒ yěshì bù lǐjiě. nándào jǐnjǐn shì wèile zhuīqiú cìjī?)