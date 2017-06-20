In honor of the 14th World Blood Donor Day, Shanghai Municipal Health and Family Planning Commission, Red Cross Society of Shanghai and the Blood Donation Committee of the Chinese People's Liberation Army hosted the 2017 Shanghai voluntary blood donation commendation congress at Shanghai Library on June 14.The city's national and Shanghai voluntary blood donation prizewinners were commended. More than 400 people of all walks of life in the city attended the conference.

Prizewinners receive their award certificates during the 2017 Shanghai voluntary blood donation commendation congress at Shanghai Library on June 14.

Oriental Pearl Radio & TV Tower is lit to mark this year's World Blood Donor Day. Photos: Yang Hui/GT

The slogan of the this year's World Blood Donor Day was "what can you do?" The supplementary theme was "donate blood. Donate blood now. Donate blood regularly." The event emphasized everyone's role in an emergency, that is, giving the gift of blood to help others.The event also emphasized that donating blood on a regular basis is equally important, so that sufficient blood reserves are always available in the event of a crisis.Shen Yiren won the national gold medal for voluntary blood donation. "I like volunteering very much. Every time I walk into the blood center, the staff greet me warmly," said Shen, who has participated in numerous voluntary blood donation activities sponsored by Shanghai Blood Center."The leader of the blood center held my hands and said 'thank you.' The leader's concern gave me the motivation to keep on giving."Since becoming a volunteer, Shen has learned about the clinical shortage of blood, and then started donating platelets. "My family and friends advised me that I'm too old to donate blood," she said."In fact, some diseases cannot be cured by doctors. Patients with leukemia who are waiting for a bone marrow transplant, if they do not receive the right blood in time, the patient may die of massive bleeding due to lack of platelets in the body. If I donate just one more bag of blood, the patient has more hope of survival."

