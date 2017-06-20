SH couple fined for maternity benefits fraud

An elite Shanghai couple with master's degrees and high incomes were fined and given probation sentences by Jing'an District People's Court for maternity benefits fraud by altering their marriage date.



According to social insurance regulations, any couple who become married after the woman gives birth cannot apply for maternity benefits.



The couple, surnamed Wu and Qi, had their son out of wedlock in February of 2016. They got married in April of 2016, after Wu divorced his ex-wife just one week earlier. However, they were not eligible for maternity insurance.



So they fabricated fake marriage and divorce certificates. With these, they successfully received 87,927 yuan ($12,907) from the social insurance center.



However, upon further verification, staff at the family planning office found their certificate date inconsistent with the marriage registration office.



Wu was fined 8,000 yuan and given two-and-a-half years' probation, and Qi was fined 10,000 yuan and given a probation sentence of three years.





