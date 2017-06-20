Local summer schools cannot meet demand

This year's summer vacation classes for local primary school students will be open from July 3 through August 25. Since 2014, Shanghai summer schools have provided classes to over 73,000 pupils.



A total of 403 classes will be set up around the city this year, recruiting around 50,000 students, an increase from the 229 classes and 13,000 students of 2014.



Compared with previous years, this year's classes will be prolonged by two weeks. In spite of that, it still cannot satisfy local demand.



Many parents hope that private companies can also set up similar all-day summer schools for children who have no parent at home to watch them during the day for their 2-month summer break.

