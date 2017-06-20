Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"My dream is to draw a gastronomic map."A man who dined and dashed numerous restaurants along 14 Shanghai metro lines for a year and a half was finally caught by Putuo police. The jobless suspect, surnamed Zhang, spent his days riding the subway and enjoying meals at eateries located near the metro stations without paying. When he was placed into detention, he claimed that his dream was to draw a gastronomic map about his experiences and the types of delicacies to be found along the city's metro lines.