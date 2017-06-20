Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"When you crunch it, it tastes like chocolate; but it is spicy after you swallow it."So said a woman surnamed Jiang who recently tried a chilly-flavored popsicle. Beijing has seen more popsicles in different varieties of flavors this summer. A convenience store in Beixinqiao, Dongcheng district has started to sell chili-flavored popsicles at four yuan ($0.6) each. A staff member from the store said that this flavor is not the most popular seller in their store, and they only sell out about 10 every day. She said some customers only buy one just to try it and others refuse to even taste it. Besides chili flavor, popsicles that come in egg or sandwich flavors are also available in many online stores. However, based on the sales records, traditional flavors still dominate the popsicle market. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)