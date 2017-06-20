China allows beef imports from US as part of bilateral 100-day action plan

The boneless and bone-in beef of cattle aged under 30 months may be imported, the food quality regulator said in an online statement.



Only meat companies that have registered within the Certification and Accreditation Administration will be eligible to ship beef to China, the statement noted.



Other requirements include a traceable record to each animal's birth farm. Each cow must have be born and raised in the US or born in Mexico or Canada and slaughtered in the US, according to the statement.



The import permit is part of the China-US 100-day plan, which was agreed on by Chinese President



China banned US beef in 2003 over concerns about mad cow disease.



China's beef market has been expanding rapidly in recent years. In 2016, beef imports jumped to $2.5 billion from $274 million in 2012, according to the US Department of Agriculture.





