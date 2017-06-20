China-US biz dialogue

Business leaders said that they are encouraged by the signs from a meeting in April between US President Donald Trump
and Chinese President Xi Jinping
, as the 9th US-China CEO and Former Senior Officials' Dialogue kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday.
"The 100-day plan has already borne fruit, although it is also important to recognize that we hope much more will be done to strengthen the commercial relationship between the two countries and to do this in an efficient, quick manner," said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC).
The dialogue, which will last to Wednesday, is co-hosted by the USCC and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges.